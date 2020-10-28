Meet the candidates running for the Little Rock School Board – Zone 1

MICHAEL D. MASON

Michael Mason

Michael D. Mason is the fourth child of Levada Parker Mason and the late Jesse W. Mason Sr. of Little Rock, Arkansas. Michael received his early education from the Little Rock Public schools graduating from Little Rock Central High in 1976. Michael has been with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Office of Fair Housing for 19 years. Prior to coming to HUD, he was the Director of EEO and Fair Housing for the City of North Little Rock Arkansas.



In 1981, Michael received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from the University of

Arkansas at Pine Bluff and in 1991, a Dual Master’s Degree in Management and Public Administration from Webster University. Michael has received numerous awards and certificates

of appreciations from city governments and community organizations for his public service. In

2016 Michael received Federal Employee of the Year Award for his outstanding Investigations in

Federal Career Service.



Michael serves as a member of the Little Rock School District Community Advisory Board and

President of the UAPB/AM&N Pulaski County Alumni Chapter. Michael enjoys membership in

St. Marks Baptist Church, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Prince Hall Masons and NAACP.

Michael is married to the former Sarah Nakia Holmes and they have a blended family of (4)

children. Britney Simone, Lamont, Makylin Jhavon, Gloria Renee and 2 granddaughters and 2

grandsons.