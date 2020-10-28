Meet the candidates running for the Little Rock School Board – Zone 2

SANDREKKIA MORNING

Sandrekkia Morning- the poet, the artist, the creator and energy curator. She is the author of the book 17 Mirrors. She is an advocate for women and the creator of the women’s organization “The Women’s Social Society” which brings women together to celebrate beauty in all forms. Morning is an advocate for at-risk youth and a passionate community leader. Morning graduated from the University of Central Arkansas with her degree in Insurance and Risk Management. Currently, she serves as the Arts in Education Program Manager for the Arkansas Arts Council.

Editorial note: This candidate did not submit a video.