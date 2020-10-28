Meet the candidates running for the Little Rock School Board – Zone 3

TOMMY BRANCH JR.

Tommy Branch Jr., served on the school board in 2012-13 and is a director of adult day programs and regional support for a private company working with people with disabilities.



He is a graduate of J.A. Fair High School and studied organizational management at Philander Smith College. He has two children, one of whom is a 2020 graduate of Quest Academy charter school and a fifth-grader at a Little Rock district elementary school.



In 2016 he was chairman of the state-appointed Little Rock Area Public Education Stakeholder Group to find areas of collaboration between charter and traditional public schools.

MICHAEL SANDERS

Mr. Michael A. Sanders has been married 20 years to Renata Sanders who is a teacher in the Little Rock School District. They have 3 sons Braxton (19) a sophomore at Henderson State University. Brennan (16) a junior at Little Rock Central High School and Bryson a 10 year old musical genius who attends Wakefield Elementary. Michael is also a proud Class of 92’ graduate of Central High. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Henderson State University, and his Master of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice with an emphasis in Juvenile Justice from UALR.

He is an Associate Minister and Youth Pastor at the New Dora Missionary Baptist Church. He has been a Volunteer in Public Schools (VIPS) since 2000 and also volunteers his time coaching youth athletics and mentoring “At-Promise” Youth, currently serving as a mentor and Advisory member to the T-Rich Dream. Believe. Work Foundation.



He has approximately 24 years of experience in Youth Development/Youth Training/Prevention and Intervention. Mr. Sanders currently serves as the Community Resources Manager for the City of Little Rock Department of Community Programs, where they provide funding/services for families in the form of after-school/out-of-school-time programing, re-entry services, and summer youth employment (where he hires and supervises approx. 700 youth each summer).

EVELYN HEMPHILL CALLAWAY

Zone 3 candidate, Evelyn Hemphill Callaway, is a native Kansas Citian, wife of Eddie J. Callaway lll, mother of four adult children, and “Grammy” to two adult grandsons and three minor granddaughters. The legacy of educators runs deep in her family, and she herself taught for forty-one years. Although serving and positively impacting children is in her blood, her educational background is all education related, as well. She earned a B.S. in Home Economics from the University of Arkansas – Pine Bluff and an M.Ed. in Vocational Home Economics from the University Arkansas – Fayetteville. Additionally, she has earned certifications in Early Childhood Education and Middle School Education from the University of Arkansas – Little Rock.

During her career, she was an active member of all professional organizations that were related to her career. Her passion for students is evidenced, also, through her involvement as advisor to FHA/HERO, FCCLA, Beta Club, Student Council, Liberty Belles, Eaglettes, Students for Black Culture, and the Central High School Gospel Choir. Today, she is actively involved in her community, as well. She is a member of Christway Missionary Baptist Church, where she serves in the church choir, on the Missionary Society, and on the Deaconess Board. She is also a Life Member of three organizations – Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Arkansas Democratic Black Caucus, and Arkansas Retired Teachers Association. Her commitment to the LRSD goes beyond her profession as her husband, children, and grandsons are graduates of LRSD schools. Furthermore, she has lived in the same house in this zone since 1985 and sent her children to Romine, Henderson, and J.A. Fair. Her experience, not only as a former educator, but also as a parent in Zone 3, makes her uniquely qualified to represent the zone.

MONICA WILEY

I am Monica Bohannon Wiley, the daughter of my parents, the late John Pete Bohannon and Susan Mosley White. I am a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to some beautiful people. My educational roots started in Forrest City, Arkansas’ St. Francis County, and I later moved here to Little Rock. I attended most of my middle and high school years in the Little Rock School District but graduated from Forrest City High School in 1988. I have a Bachelors Degree in Human Services and now I am currently working on my Masters Degree in Human Resources Management. I am a member with the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and a member of Second Baptist Church.

Education has always been important to me, and I have made sure if I am in contact with any child, it is learning experience for both the child and myself. Reading is my biggest passion when it comes to education, for if you can read, you can achieve. Let us together create equity in education.