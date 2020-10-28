Meet the candidates running for the Little Rock School Board – Zone 4

LEIGH ANN WILSON

My name is Leigh Ann Wilson and I have been a Little Rock resident for the past 6 years. I was raised in Mississippi County, AR and graduated from Gosnell High School in 2003. I then went on to the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, where I earned a Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in Social Work. Since then I have mostly worked in medical social work but worked a few years in outpatient mental health. I currently work at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in the Adult Sickle Cell Clinical Program. In this role I see adult patients at UAMS and pediatric patients at Arkansas Children’s Hospital. I have an 8 year old daughter that is in 3rd grade at Forest Heights STEM Academy. My husband is also a teacher at FHSA. I became involved in the fight for local control about 3 years ago. The more I learned about the history of the LRSD, the more involved I became. I decided to run for the school board to help ensure full local control. I want to be an advocate for all students and the community of Little Rock. In my current role I am exposed to students all over the district and state which will give me a unique perspective on the board. Through my training and education I understand barriers to accessing basic needs as well as an education, development of children, how to build trust and partnerships, and understand the importance of involving stakeholders in decisions. I am very excited to get to work and be able to serve the LRSD community.

Editorial note: This candidate did not submit a video.