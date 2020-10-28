Meet the candidates running for the Little Rock School Board – Zone 5

STUART S. MACKEY, SR.

Stuart S. Mackey, Sr.

Stuart Mackey has experienced every facet of the LRSD from his days as a student in the district through his graduation from Little Rock Central High School to being a parent and helping with both of his kids from pre K through their graduation at Little Rock Central. Stuart has also parented an exchange student and foster student, so he was part of their education in the Little Rock Public schools. Stuart work directly with the district from 2007 to 2020 and has worked on a variety of boards throughout his career, including the Little Rock Wastewater Board (Chair), Little Rock REALTORS ® Association (Chair), United Way Allocation Committee, Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (Arkansas Chair), The Arkansas Rep, and others. Stuart is a principal in the Hathaway Group, his place of employment for over 25 years. Previously Stuart has worked for UAMS and Union National Bank of Arkansas (Now Bank of America). This has provided Stuart with the opportunity to work with a large variety of people from across the city from all walks of life. As a parent of LRSD students, Stuart has been active in the life of the district: working fall fairs, chaperoning high school events, raising money, assisting with his children’s selling of wrapping paper, being the PA announcer at Quigley Stadium Bernie Cox Field, attending lots of programs and recitals as well as teacher conferences. Stuart has also been active in his church and coached soccer for over 14 years. Stuart has a proven history of leading and working with others to advance a common goal. Our school district deserves this kind of experience and leadership on our new school board.

ALI NOLAND

Ali Noland

Ali Noland is a mother of two young children in the Little Rock School District. She’s an experienced attorney with a background in education law and an LL.M. degree in constitutional and civil rights law from American University in Washington, D.C., and as an assistant attorney general she previously advised the education committees of the Arkansas General Assembly as to education law and policy issues.

Last legislative session, Ali successfully led a grassroots effort to guarantee that all Arkansas elementary students receive an age-appropriate amount of recess time during the school day. Ali has also been a leading advocate for the return of the Little Rock School District to local control. Ali serves on the board of Volunteers in Public Schools (ViPS) and the Pulaski County Imagination Library. She has been a dedicated mentor and tutor at Wakefield Elementary for several years.

Ali and her husband Ross are raising their children in Hillcrest, where they serve on the Board of Stewards for Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church.