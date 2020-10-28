Meet the candidates running for the Little Rock School Board – Zone 6

FRANSHA’ ANDERSON

FranSha’ Anderson

I am Dr. FranSha’ Anderson and I am your candidate for Little Rock School District School Board Zone 6.

I am a mother, grandmother, servant, advocate, professional and a woman of faith.

Currently, the CEO of a federal grassroots advocating for all individuals with disabilities. FranSha is also an educator at Webster University and has a 20 plus history of leadership, policy, personnel management, financial accountability and benefits. FranSha is a Certified Covid Tracer and a graduate of Leadership Greater Little Rock Class XXVII , Arkansas Leadership Class IX and more recently Executive Leadership through Arkansas Business.

A Summa Cum Laude graduate of University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, MBA from Harding University and a Doctorate in Divinity.

From awareness to action is the key to change the culture in any environment. School environments are not exempt and especially for students in the Little Rock School district. Students need to feel safe, connected and motivated in order to achieve in school.

FranSha will work toward students staying engaged while giving school leaders and teachers multiple levels of support, LRSD school culture can move the achievement needle in the right direction for students.

Communication is the critical element in any plan. Cultural changes begin at the top with administration and board members who invest in a plan and work to make sure that it is carried out.

Little Rock School District needs board members who are student focused and that will work to improve the systemic biases that have created hardships for students to increase, math, reading and literacy skills. The achievement gap between white students and black students must be repaired. When our students feel safe, connected, and motivated, schools succeed.

On November 3rd, cast your vote for FranSha’ Anderson (#2 on the ballot) for LRSD school board Zone 6.

Editorial note: This candidate has not submitted a video.

LOU JACKSON

Lou Jackson

Born as Lou Emma Jeffrey, Lou Jackson attended the Wynne Public Schools in Wynne, Arkansas.



Upon completion of her high school degree she attended Henderson State University in Arkadelphia,

Arkansas where she received a Bachelor degree with a major in Art Education and a minor in Social

Science. After graduation, Lou Jeffrey relocated to Little Rock, Arkansas, where she met and married Elliott Randall Jackson, Sr. and together they have two sons. She later attended the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and completed two degrees. She received a Master of Education degree in Special Education. However, Lou Jackson did not stop here; she went on to receive an Educational Specialist degree in Educational Leadership and Administration. She currently holds certification in the following areas: Art Education, Special Education, Elementary Principal, Secondary Principal, and Superintendency. She has 40 years of experience in the field of education. She has worked in both private and public-school systems with a range from paraprofessional to central office administration.

Lou Jackson is currently enrolled in the Doctorate of Educational Leadership program at Arkansas State University. She professes to be a life-long educator and a true advocate for children and schools.

VICKI HATTER

Vicki Hatter

Vicki Hatter is a LRSD working mother and longtime advocate for the Little Rock School District. Vicki have built bridges and gain a lot of sweat equity in the district by being active and involved at the grassroots community level to the school building and district level to working and building working relationships at the city level up to the Arkansas legislators level. Vicki saw disconnections and problems at her children’s schools and district level and stepped in to help problem solve. Vicki’s passion and compassion for empowering others through engagement, capacity building and youth/personal development/coaching she saw an opportunity use her skills to plug in to a collective and problem solve with community leaders, parents, students and other stakeholders to uplift equity to the conversations in the talks and actions. Years later Vicki is still volunteering in schools, training parent leaders, working in the community, serving on the State PTA Board and National PTA committees, serving on the Cradle to Prison Pipeline Initiative board and Children’s Defense Fund’s local Summer Freedom School board. Vicki’s work in the community and with elected officials around educational issues, volunteering with AR kids Read, ViPS for the last several years, speaking in front of the legislature on bills that would have affect education in Arkansas including speaking against the bill that would have held our district (LRSD) for four (4) additional years under state control. Vicki spoke at the Education Candlelight Rally last October on the lawn of LR Central High School calling on the reversal of the separating or segregating our district again. Vicki have attended countless State Board of Education and Community Advisory Board meetings providing comments and solutions to problems. Vicki’s commitment, and sacrifice is unmatched in her school board race for the Little Rock School District. Vicki believes in creating a world-class education system wrapped in equity for the children in the system and coming.

CHRIS KINGSBY

Chris Kingsby

Chris Kingsby, 20, was born and raised in Little Rock, AR. Chris is a proud and recent graduate of the Little Rock School District. Chris is a first-generation college student attending the University of Aransas at Little Rock. Chris Kingsby is a Community Organizer. Chris served twice as President of the Arkansas State NAACP Youth & College Division, mobilizing young people to lead the fight for equality and justice. Chris continues this work as a Commissioner on the City of Little Rock’s Commission on Children, Youth, and Families.