Meet the candidates running for the Little Rock School Board – Zone 8

GREG ADAMS

Greg Adams

I am the parent of two LRSD graduates, a community volunteer and leader for over 30 years, an LRSD volunteer since 1994, and a former LRSD Board member (2010-2015) serving as Board president 2013-2015. Following the state takeover, I served as co-chair for the LRSD Civic Advisory Committee. For almost 30 years I have worked as a clinical social worker at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, and my present role is Coordinator of the Center for Good Mourning and Staff Bereavement Support. Another part of my professional role is to lead diversity trainings and co-chair the Arkansas Children’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee. I also serve as adjunct faculty in the Graduate School of Social Work at UA-Little Rock. In 1985, I graduated

from Baylor University with majors in Social Work and Religion. In 1986, I earned a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Missouri. My wife of 34 years, Syd Adams, is an early childhood special educator who attended McDermott Elementary and Pulaski Heights Middle School and graduated from Little Rock Central High School. I believe in putting values into action as good intentions are not good enough.

BENJAMIN R. COLEMAN, JR.

Benjamin R. Coleman, Jr.

Ben is a product of the Gary Community Public School System in Gary, IN. Immediately following high school he was admitted to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff where he was a dual Student Athlete in Basketball and Tennis. He also was a member of various organizations while in college including Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity Incorporated. After graduating with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Finance, he began a career in Business with a concentration in Real estate. He has given back through various community organizations such as Vips, POA Community Sturbridge Board of Directors, various nonprofit boards, Deacon Board Second Baptist Church, served as a basketball Coach at Fulbright Elementary, Second Baptist youth ministry, and one of the most satisfying Fulbright’s carpool volunteer. Benjamin R. Coleman, Jr. is married to Nakille and they have a 10-year-old daughter in the LRSD.