LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new bill being considered by Arkansas lawmakers could cut the time Arkansans can be on public assistance in half.

Republican state senator Clint Penzo is sponsoring the bill.

Under current Arkansas law, able-bodied adults can be placed on public assistance for two years. If the new bill passes, public assistance would be limited to just one year.

The legislation states that currently more than half of all recipients of public assistance have been on the program for longer than 18 months.

The bill argues that by limiting time on public assistance, Arkansans who are work-eligible can achieve self-sufficiency instead of growing more dependent on the program.