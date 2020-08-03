Obama endorses State Senator Joyce Elliott in bid for Congress

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – State Senator Joyce Elliott, who is running against Congressman French Hill for Arkansas’s 2nd congressional district seat, received a big endorsement Monday.

In a tweet, President Barack Obama gave his support to Elliott’s campaign.

He also endorsed about 100 other Democrats running for office in elections across the country.

“I’m proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic, and highly qualified Democrats,” said Obama.

During the 2018 midterm election, Obama’s endorsements outperformed President Donald Trump’s in head-to-head match-ups.

BIG NEWS: President Barack Obama just endorsed our campaign!



He recognizes this is a movement that fights for everyone, not just those at the top.



Can you join President Obama in supporting our campaign?https://t.co/K5SvOuRjoF pic.twitter.com/rDFCyAVYxr — Joyce Elliott (@xjelliott) August 3, 2020

Back in June, State Senator Joyce Elliott released the first major video in her campaign for Arkansas’s 2nd Congressional District.

Invoking Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Senator Elliott says her life’s work has been about reconciling the “Two Americas”—a tension that’s especially resonant right now.

Senator Elliott stated, “I’ve lived a life unlike that of a lot of other politicians. Growing up in rural Arkansas, enduring the slings and arrows of those opposed to my high school being integrated, bending the political system toward change from within—these experiences are crucial to who I am. They shape every decision I have made and will make in elected office.

“My campaign is about connecting the political to the personal, showing the kitchen-table consequences of decisions made by our representatives in the capitol. Arkansans need to know they can elect a representative who’s walked a mile in their shoes and will advocate for them in the policy-making process.”

Congressman French Hill is currently serving his third term. He won the 2018 election against Clarke Tucker with 52% of the vote.

The 2020 elections are set to take place on November 3rd.