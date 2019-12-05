Pelosi announces House moving forward with articles of impeachment against Trump

1  of  2
Politics

The speaker's comments come the day after the House Judiciary Committee held its first hearing.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., reads a statement announcing a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday she is asking the House Judiciary Committee to proceed with drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Pelosi said in a statement at the Capitol that the facts of Trump’s alleged wrongdoing involving Ukraine “are uncontested.”

“The president abused his power for his own personal, political benefit at the risk” of U.S. national security. She said his actions “seriously violated the Constitution” and gave Democrats “no choice but to act.”

