Pine Bluff City Council position, Jefferson Co. Justice of the Peace runoff election set for March 31

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Two races from the March 3 election in Jefferson County will be decided in a runoff on Tuesday, March 31.

A runoff election will be held for the Pine Bluff City Council Member race in Ward 2 between Lloyd Franklin, Jr. and Steven Shaner.

The runoff election for the Justice of the Peace District 13 is between Brenda Bishop-Gaddy and Jeff Edwards.

Early voting for the runoff election will be held at the Jefferson County Courthouse from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, through Friday, March 27, and on Monday, March 30.

