LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A recent poll from Emerson College Polling saw Arkansans heavily lean toward Donald Trump in the 2024 election and give below average approval towards Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

According to a recent Emerson College Polling survey, Sanders has a 40% approval rating among Arkansans, with 31% disapproving of the job she’s doing and 29% neutral.

President Joe Biden holds an 18% approval rating in the Natural State, while 62% disapprove.

Trump leads Biden among Arkansans, with 57% saying they’d vote for him in 2024. Only 24% said they’d vote for Biden.

When asked if Trump should pick Sanders as his running mate if was the 2024 nominee, 33% of Arkansans polled said he should choose someone else, 20% said he should pick the governor and 29% said it depends on who else is considered.

The poll also found that three in five Trump voters in Arkansas said there is nothing the former president could do or say in the next several months that would make them choose not to support him in 2024.

The survey stated that 49% of Arkansans believe Biden stole the 2020 election, while 36% think the president won it fairly.