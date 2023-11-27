LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An effort is underway to amend the Arkansas Constitution to expand access to abortion.

The proposed amendment would prevent the state from restricting access to abortion up to 18 weeks after conception.

The amendment would also allow for abortions after 18 weeks in the case of rape, incest, fatal fetal anomaly or to save the life of the mother.

The nonprofit For AR People announced a group called Arkansans for Limited Government and Samuel Watson with the nonprofit said this new group will support the proposed Arkansas Reproductive Healthcare amendment.

“We’ve really been working on this since the Dobbs decision came down, and Arkansas’ trigger laws went into effect because we knew immediately what that would mean for patients and providers,” he said.

Watson said this amendment will limit government interference in what they say is private matters.

“So the announcement itself is for a proposed constitutional amendment that would protect women’s right to make personal, private healthcare decisions when it comes to their reproductive rights up to 18 weeks, and then after 18 weeks, makes exceptions for rape, incest, life and health of the mother and for fatal fetal anomalies,” he explained.

Watson said the group is neither pro-life nor pro-choice, but rather pro-people.

“We think that this is a really good compromise language,” he said. “We think that this will cover a lot of ground and really put the decision back into the hands of patients and providers.”

The language used is bringing up concerns for Arkansas Right to Life Executive Director Rose Mimms.

“It’s very broad language, and not letting the state really restrict abortion, any really definitive way which we have many protective laws on the books right now that do protect the mother and the unborn child, and their language has no kind of measures in there at all to protect the women from any complications that she might have that could really cost her really future reproductive health or even protect her life,” Mimms said.

Mimms said this amendment isn’t going to affect their mission of educating everyone on the fetal development of unborn children.

“Arkansas is going to continue to do what we’ve always done and that is to protect life and to protect mothers and fathers,” Mimms said. “The decision of an abortion is one that carries lifelong consequences and affects the lives of all of us.”

“Whether or not you support the issue, or you’re against the issue, it shouldn’t be the government’s right to tell people what to believe about it,” Watson said. “They shouldn’t have that power, they should stay out of the exam room and let doctors do what they need to do for their patients.”

The proposed amendment is being reviewed by the attorney general for possible approval. If approved, the group would move forward with signature collection. According to the Secretary of State’s office, since this is a proposed constitutional amendment, 90,704 signatures would need to be collected to put this on the November 2024 ballot.