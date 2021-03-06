Protesters gather in front of State Capitol to rally against new Arkansas abortion ban bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Protesters from the Arkansas Abortion Support Network gathered at the State Capitol Saturday to voice their oppositions to recent legislation.

Those attending the protest said they disagree with the recent attempts by state lawmakers to stop abortions, specifically targeting Senate Bill 6, which passed the legislature on Wednesday.

The measure would ban all abortions except those made to save a mother’s life during a medical emergency.

Protesters said they see the bill as an attempt overturn roe v wade.

“Lots of other states passed complete abortion bans that are already on their way to the Supreme Court, so we may get a decision before this bill even makes it,” protester Ali Taylor said.

Arkansas is one of at least 14 states where outright abortion bans have been proposed this year.

The annual Arkansas March for Life has been scheduled for Sunday, March 14 at 2 p.m. in front of the Capitol.