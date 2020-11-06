Pulaski County absentee voters can turn in photocopy of ID Nov. 6- 9 at county courthouse

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Pulaski County absentee voters who did not turn in a valid photocopy of their ID can turn in or get a photocopy of their identification Friday, Saturday and Monday at the county courthouse.

According to a statement sent Friday from County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth, AR People, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, started the Absentee Voter “CURE” Initiative to contact Pulaski County absentee voters who may have not turned in a valid photocopy ID in their absentee ballot, which would prevent their vote from being counted.

Absentee voters can go to the Pulaski County Courthouse Friday, November 6 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.; Saturday, November 7 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Monday, November 9 from 8 a.m. until noon.

A green tent is set up on the Spring Street side of the courthouse, according to Hollingsworth.

Hollingsworth said the deadline to submit proof is Monday, November 9 at noon.

Hollingsworth says her office is assisting For AR People to gather the voter’s documentation information.

The county clerk’s office will deliver a receipt of proof of identity post-election along with the voter’s documentation to the Pulaski County Election Commission.

Hollingsworth says in the statement it will be up to the three election commissioners to decide to accept the documentation and count the votes.

LATEST POSTS: