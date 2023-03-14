LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Rep. French Hill sat down with FOX 16’s Kevin Kelly in a one-on-one interview, speaking on topics ranging from the state of Congress to the future of cryptocurrency.

Hill first spoke on what he thought of the start of the 118th congress, highlighting moments of unity between Republicans and Democrats. He also noted things like the budget would garner some disagreements between the two parties.

Highlighting recent events, Hill a member of the House Financial Services Committee, also spoke on the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the worries of a government bailout as well as concerns from people on the stability of banks across the nation.

On the heels of the one-year anniversary of the war, Hill talked on the war in Ukraine and the aid that the U.S. has sent to the country. In addition, he shared why he thinks Arkansans and U.S. citizens should be concerned about China.

Full interview with Rep. French Hill: