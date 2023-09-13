ROGERS, Ark. – Congressman Steve Womack on Wednesday announced that he is launching a re-election run in hopes of serving an eighth term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Rogers Republican easily won his last election in 2022. In his announcement, Womack promised that pushing back against policies from President Joe Biden, backing the military and looking out for northwest Arkansas would remain his priorities.

“Today, I am announcing my intention to file for re-election to the US House of Representatives representing Arkansas’ Third District,” he stated in a release. “Fighting to combat this Administration’s far-left agenda, supporting our nation’s military, and serving the needs of my constituents will be my priorities for the next Congress.”

Womack currently chairs the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government and is the Chairman of the Board of Visitors of the United States Military Academy at West Point. He previously chaired the House Budget Committee.

Before serving in Congress, Womack was the mayor of Rogers for a dozen years. He also is a retired colonel in the Arkansas Army National Guard.

“I am uniquely positioned to make a true difference in Washington. I remain committed to restoring conservative values–American values that make our nation the greatest in the world,” he said. “It is the highest honor of my lifetime to have the trust and confidence of Third District Arkansans and I will always fight to preserve our shared values.”

Womack is the latest in a long line of GOP representatives to hold the northwest Arkansas seat in Congress, following other Republicans like current U.S. Senator John Boozman and former Gov. Asa Hutchinson.