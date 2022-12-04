LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Republican Party of Arkansas announced on Saturday that is has elected a new chairman.

Cody Hiland, former United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, was announced and sworn in as the new chairman, marking the annual winter State Committee Meeting of the Republican Party of Arkansas.

“It is a great privilege to be elected as the next Republican Party Chairman, and I am honored to lead our party into the future,” Hiland said.

Former President Trump appointed Hiland to his former position in 2017 and he remained United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas until 2020.

Prior to his appointment by Trump, Hiland was elected to the position of Prosecuting Attorney for the 20th Judicial District.

Hiland also once served as an aide to former Governor Huckabee.