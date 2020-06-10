Runoff election for Jacksonville Council Member, Ward 1 set for July 7

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — The Jacksonville Special Election will go into a runoff, a Pulaski County Election Commission official confirmed.

The runoff election for Jacksonville Council Member, Ward 1 will be on July 7 between Michael Dietz and Jeff Elmore.

Tuesday evening’s election results are below:

Michael Dietz – 382- 40.72%

Jeff Elmore – 370- 39.45%

Pat Thomas – 186- 19.83%

There were a total of 15,426 people who were registered to vote. Out of total registered voters, 939 people voted in this election.