Sarah Huckabee Sanders raises $2.1M in bid for Arkansas governor

FILE – In this Sept. 10, 2021, file photo, former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, right, greets supporters at an event for her campaign for governor at a Colton’s Steak House in Cabot, Ark. Sanders has raised $2.1 million over the past three months in her bid to be Arkansas’ next governor, her campaign announced Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has raised $2.1 million over the past three months in her bid for Arkansas governor.

Sanders’ campaign on Thursday said the latest contributions brought her total fundraising since she announced her bid in January to $11 million.

The campaign claimed that the $3.7 million raised from Arkansas donors is more than the in-state donations of all of her opponents in the race combined.

“I am grateful for the overwhelming support I have received from every county in our state and every state in our nation,” Sanders said. “Now more than ever, Arkansas needs a real leader who will take our state to the top with bold reforms, lower taxes, and higher paying jobs to unleash our full potential.”

Sanders has $7 million cash on hand. Sanders is running against Attorney General Leslie Rutledge for next year’s GOP primary for governor.

The two are running to succeed Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection.

Democrat Chris Jones reported raising more than $384,000 during the quarter.