FILE – In this Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, file photo, Fox News contributor Sarah Sanders makes her first appearance on the “Fox & Friends” television program in New York. Former White House press secretary Sanders is laying the groundwork for a possible run for governor of Arkansas in 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Current candidate for Arkansas Governor and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday night in Orlando, Florida.

Sanders took to Twitter to announce her excitement to attend this year’s event.

Excited to speak @CPAC Saturday night about the need for governors to be on the frontline of the fight for our freedom pic.twitter.com/yRKzKNEUwt — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) February 26, 2021

Sanders will be joined on stage by her father, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee and Dr. Ben Carson.