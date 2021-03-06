Sen. John Boozman announces 2022 reelection campaign

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The senior senator for the Natural State has announced his intention to run for reelection.

In a statement released Saturday, Sen. John Boozman said he is kicking off his reelection campaign for the 2022 election cycle, saying that Arkansas needs “strong, conservative leadership in Washington.”

“From growing up in a military family and raising three beautiful daughters with my wife Cathy, to creating and running a successful family eye clinic with my brother and serving my community on the Rogers School Board and in Congress –– faith, family, and service have defined my life.” Boozman said in the release.

This will be Boozman’s third race for the Senate after winning his seat in 2010 against incumbent Democrat Blanche Lincoln and winning reelection in 2016 against for U.S. Attorney Conner Eldridge.

During his time in the Senate, has served on the Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee as well as the Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

“As your senator, I will remain a tireless champion for Arkansas, our values and our freedoms. As the son of an Air Force Master Sergeant, I will always have the backs of our veterans and service members,” Boozman said. “I proudly stand with our law enforcement, defend our Second Amendment rights, and oppose the Left’s radical agenda seeking to silence our voices and fundamentally change our way of life. I will continue fighting for Arkansas’s working families and small businesses; and my efforts to support our farmers, ranchers and rural communities will take a backseat to no one.”

Before his time in the Senate, Boozman served Arkansas for just under a decade in the U.S. House of Representatives.

A graduate of the University of Arkansas where he played football for the Razorbacks, Boozman lives in Rogers with his wife, Cathy Marley Boozman.

“I’m proud to be an Arkansan, and I’m extremely honored to represent the people of the Natural State –– always seeking to use the power of elected office for good,” he said. “My focus has been and always will be on putting the people of Arkansas first, and as your United States Senator I will continue fighting and delivering for you.”