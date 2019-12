The California lawmaker had announced her bid for the White House a year ago

NBC NEWS – Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., dropped out of the presidential race Tuesday, a senior aide told NBC News, ending a 12-month campaign that began with an explosion of enthusiasm but fizzled quickly.

Harris announced her candidacy nearly a year ago, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and attracted attention for her performance at the first Democratic debate in June, but had been unable to maintain momentum in the months following.

By Adam Edelman, NBC News