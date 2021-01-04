UPDATE: Trump responds after Sen. Cotton declines to oppose Electoral College certification

UPDATE:

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — President Donald Trump responded on Twitter on Monday to the news that Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) would not join a Republican effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Cotton, widely considered a contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, issued a statement on Sunday saying that he would not join a coalition of Senate Republicans seeking to challenge the Electoral College vote when Congress convenes on Wednesday to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 win.

A coalition of senators and senators-elect have pledged to reject the results.

How can you certify an election when the numbers being certified are verifiably WRONG. You will see the real numbers tonight during my speech, but especially on JANUARY 6th. @SenTomCotton Republicans have pluses & minuses, but one thing is sure, THEY NEVER FORGET! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2021

The effort is led by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), also considered potential presidential candidates in 2024.

The group has presented no new evidence of election problems.

WASHINGTON (FOX16) – Senator Tom Cotton spoke out on Sunday about his views of the current election controversy concerning the continued challenges to the Presidential election and the struggle for power in Washington D.C. over the two vital Congressional seats that will be decided in the Georgia run-off.



“I share the concerns of many Arkansans about irregularities in the presidential election, especially in states that rushed through election-law changes to relax standards for voting-by-mail. I also share their disappointment with the election results. I, therefore, support a commission to study the last election and propose reforms to protect the integrity of our elections. And after Republicans win in Georgia, the Senate should also hold more hearings on these matters. All Americans deserve to have confidence in the elections that undergird our free government.

Nevertheless, the Founders entrusted our elections chiefly to the states—not Congress. They entrusted the election of our president to the people, acting through the Electoral College—not Congress. And they entrusted the adjudication of election disputes to the courts—not Congress. Under the Constitution and federal law, Congress’s power is limited to counting electoral votes submitted by the states.

If Congress purported to overturn the results of the Electoral College, it would not only exceed that power but also establish unwise precedents. First, Congress would take away the power to choose the president from the people, which would essentially end presidential elections and place that power in the hands of whichever party controls Congress. Second, Congress would imperil the Electoral College, which gives small states like Arkansas a voice in presidential elections. Democrats could achieve their longstanding goal of eliminating the Electoral College in effect by refusing to count electoral votes in the future for a Republican president-elect. Third, Congress would take another big step toward federalizing election law, another long-standing Democratic priority that Republicans have consistently opposed. Thus, I will not oppose the counting of certified electoral votes on January 6. I’m grateful for what the president accomplished over the past four years, which is why I campaigned vigorously for his reelection. But objecting to certified electoral votes won’t give him a second term—it will only embolden those Democrats who want to erode further our system of constitutional government.”

