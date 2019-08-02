St. Sen. Jason Rapert announces bid for Lt. Governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- St. Sen. Jason Rapert (R-Conway) announced Friday he will run for Lieutenant Governor in 2022.

Rapert tells Fox16 he had not intended to announce, but so many people were asking that he decided to do so.

He will complete his last term as a state senator in 2022. At that time, he will have been in the Arkansas Senate for 12 years.

He said before he starts campaigning, he will help candidates win their 2020 elections and then move on to running for Lieutenant Governor.

Rapert says he had considered running in 2014 but decided not to run. The state senator says his children are older now and his family is in a better position for him to run in 2022.