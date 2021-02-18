State Senator Jim Hendren announces decision to leave Republican Party

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – State Senator Jim Hendren announced on Thursday his decision to leave the Republican Party and become an Independent.

Hendren, an Arkansas state senator representing District 2 in Northwest Arkansas, announced his decision in a statement posted to Twitter.

“Having spent 4 years as @ARHouseCaucus GOP leader, 4 years as the @ARSenateGOP leader and last 2 years as @ArkansasSenate President, it was not an easy decision to leave the @GOP but today I announce I’m leaving to become an Independent,” Hendren said.

Hendren has spent the last two years as Arkansas Senate president.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories