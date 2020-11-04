LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Wednesday morning, Biden is in the lead in both the electoral and popular votes.
There are still states that have not been called as of Wednesday morning.
You can see the latest results below.
LATEST POSTS:
- The latest on the presidential race: Biden leads electoral, popular vote
- Defensive Tackle Tre Emory Excited to Receive Offer From Razorbacks
- Wednesday Weather
- About one-fifth of absentee ballots disqualified in Pulaski County
- News organizations rebuke Trump on election results claim