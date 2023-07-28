LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery was honored Friday at the State Capitol after years of public service in the Natural State.

Lowery’s office announced his death on Wednesday – just one day after announcing his retirement. The office reported he had suffered two strokes this year alone.

“Mark has been my best friend for 39 years,” State Senator Mark Johnson (R-District 17) said.

The two’s friendship goes back to long before Lowery’s public service took off. Johnson said prior to Lowery taking office in 2012 in the State House of Representatives, he actually lost a few elections. This was back when Arkansas was a blue state.

“In 2012 he decided he was going to run again,” Johnson said. “I tried to talk him out of it. He said, ‘I want to do it anyway, are you with me?’ I said, ‘Of course I am.’”

Johnson stayed with Lowery for the next decade, and then some, up until his death.

Lowery went on to become a State Representative in 2012 and is now known by many Arkansans as a champion for voter integrity and education. He sponsored the Voter ID law that passed in 2017. He served five terms in the state legislature before being elected Treasurer.

Lowery’s time in politics left an impact on others who might have not expected to gain a friend out of the lawmaking process.

Iverson Jackson said that they met several years ago when Lowery asked him to testify before a House Committee on behalf of a bill.

“We just kind of stayed in contact,” Jackson said. “It became friendship.”

Jackson said Lowery’s death was a shock to him, despite the two strokes he suffered this year.

“I loved his sincerity,” Jackson said. “He was so sincere.”

Johnson pointed to a photo on display in the Capitol Rotunda Friday, which he hopes all Arkansans remember Lowery by.

The photo is from when he was sworn in as Treasurer in January. His daughter and granddaughter stood beside him in the photo, with Lowery’s hand on the Bible, and his young granddaughter’s hand also on it.

“That was so touching to me, and I hope people take from that, that you elect an individual, but they have families, friends that care about them,” Johnson said. “This is just a sad time for our state, and I am grateful that people came forth to pay honor to my friend.

Governor Sarah Sanders will now be tasked with appointing a new Treasurer to fill in for Lowery the remainder of his term. There has been no indication of when that will happen, and who it will be yet.