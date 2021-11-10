U.S. Senators Boozman and Cotton Endorse Sarah Huckabee Sanders for governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton on Wednesday released a joint statement endorsing Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders in her run to be the next governor of Arkansas.

This comes just a day after Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge ended her run for governor and announced her candidacy for lieutenant governor.

Both senators said they consider Sanders a close friend and trusted advisor.

“She will be an outstanding governor who will lead Arkansas to a brighter and more prosperous future,” the statement said.

Boozman and Cotton said they look forward to working with her as she works with Arkansans.

Sanders, who served as press secretary for former President Donald Trump, announced her bid for governor in January.

Her campaign has been wildly successful in terms of polling and fundraising. The latest quarterly finance reports showed that the Sanders campaign had raised $2.1 million from July to September and had topped $11 million since its launch.

Finance reports showed Rutledge had only raised $1.6 million for the entire length of her gubernatorial effort.

Rutledge was the second Republican state executive to cede the race to Sanders. Current Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin announced he was ending his run for governor in February, just two weeks after Sanders launched her campaign. Griffin instead entered the race for the attorney general’s seat.

Currently, Sanders is the only candidate declared to run for the GOP nomination. Four Democrats – Anthony Bland, James Russell, Chris Jones and Supha Xayprasith-Mays – are running for their party’s nod, while Ricky Harrington is the lone Libertarian who is seeking the office.