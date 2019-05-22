Vote for proposed LR budget amendment set for next week Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - We are one week away from the Little Rock Board of Directors voting on a proposed budget amendment that could layoff dozens of city employees.

Tonight, board members continued to express concerns over the proposal which would cut 44 city positions, close two golf courses and have an impact on the Zoo from November through March.

"It was apparent from the rank-and-file folks that we are cutting from the front lines of the folks doing the work and to put it in the terms, I'm not sure who the gentleman was, if we're firing all these front line workers who are all these Managers going to manage?" says Director Lance Hines.

The board of directors will vote on the proposed budget next Tuesday.

One director hopes people will come out next week and voice their concerns.

