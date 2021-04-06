Walton Family Foundation issues statement on Arkansas anti-trans legislation

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Family Foundation on Tuesday said it is “alarmed” by a recent string of policies targeting the LGBTQ community in Arkansas.

The Walton family’s charitable foundation issued the statement one day after Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson’s decision to veto House Bill 1570, which would have barred doctors in Arkansas from providing gender-affirming hormone treatment or surgery to anyone under the age of 18.

In the statement, Tom Walton, grandson of Walmart founders Sam and Helen Walton, said such legislation could have a harmful impact on the state’s ability to draw investors or visitors.

““We are alarmed by the string of policy targeting LGBTQ people in Arkansas. This trend is harmful and sends the wrong message to those willing to invest in or visit our state,” said Tom Walton, grandson of Walmart founders Sam and Helen Walton. “We support Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s recent veto of discriminatory policy and implore government, business and community leaders to consider the impact of existing and future policy that limits basic freedoms and does not promote inclusiveness in our communities and economy.”

“We are alarmed by the string of policy targeting LGBTQ people in Arkansas. This trend is harmful and sends the wrong message to those willing to invest in or visit our state.” Read the full statement by Tom Walton, Home Region Program Committee Chair https://t.co/YaAnP5Md3l — Walton Foundation (@WaltonFamilyFdn) April 6, 2021

FULL STATEMENT: