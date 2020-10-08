WATCH: Sitting down with the candidates of Arkansas’s 2nd Congressional District

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Incumbent Rep. French Hill (R) and St. Sen. Joyce Elliott (D) are running in the general election on November 3, 2020, in Arkansas’ 2nd Congressional District.

KARK and Fox16 Breaking News Anchor Mitch McCoy sits down with each candidate one-on-one for a 15-minutes to talk on an array of topics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, education, and the economy.

Rep. Hill was first elected in 2014, and won his subsequent re-election campaigns in 2016 and 2018.

Since 2009, St. Sen. Elliott has been a member of the Arkansas Senate representing the 31st district.

She was previously a member of the Arkansas House of Representatives, serving from 2001 to 2007.

If elected, Elliott would become the first African-American Representative from Arkansas to be elected to Congress.

You can watch the full conversation from each candidate in the video player above.

