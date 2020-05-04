Poll Shows overwhelming parent support for educators during COVID-19 crisis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — The first full week of May has been National Teacher Appreciation Week for decades. But this year, with students not in school buildings as a result of the COVID-19 crisis and educators working in new ways to teach from a distance, deliver meals, and more, the occasion is more meaningful than ever. And a new national poll shows parents and guardians overwhelmingly approve of how educators are handling the pandemic.

“We all know Arkansas’s educators make a difference in our students lives every day, but this crisis makes it clear that the impact of our teachers and education support professionals isn’t limited to classrooms, cafeterias or bus routes,” says AEA President Carol Fleming. “As we all navigate this unprecedented situation, we can all see educators striving to stay connected with our students without in-person interaction or the resources of our school buildings.”



Results of the national poll by NEA show parents and guardians express extremely positive views of educators. More than 80 percent of parents/guardians view public school teachers very favorably. Eighty-eight percent of parents approve of how their children’s teachers are handling the coronavirus pandemic. The national survey was conducted by GBAO Strategies and included a survey of 800 parents and guardians of school-aged children who attend a public school.

Angela Hunter, a parent to twin 4th-graders at Gibbs International Studies Magnet Elementary in the Little Rock School District says her children’s teachers have been extremely communicative with parents and with students, providing regular updates, one-on-one and small group discussions, and taking an interest in how all the families are doing.

“We’re all in this together and the teachers are providing phenomenal support in difficult circumstances,” Hunter says. “These teachers really care, and knowing that has made figuring out how to deal with these changes much easier for me as a parent and for my kids as learners.”

The poll also showed that parents and guardians believe educators are working hard to communicate with them, that educators are finding ways to connect with students who don’t have internet access and they are giving their students more one-on-one assistance.

“Educators always rise to meet our students’ needs, and we’re seeing that play out across the state,” says AEA President Carol Fleming. “We hope Arkansans will take this year’s Teacher Appreciation Week to thank not just teachers, but all educators who have risen to meet this moment and provide for our students.”



It took teachers and faculty a matter of days—and, in many cases, a few hours—to move their classes online when school buildings across Arkansas closed because of COVID-19. Despite the challenges of distance learning, which can make it difficult to develop the kinds of relationships that support learning, educators have demonstrated strong commitment and creativity in providing students with continuous learning opportunities.



National Teacher Day began in 1953 when former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt proposed that Congress set aside a day to acknowledge the work of educators. Since 1985, NEA has celebrated National Teacher Day on the Tuesday of the first full week of May. For more information on National Teacher Day visit nea.org/appreciate.



Since 1984, National PTA has designated one week in May as Teacher Appreciation Week, a special time to honor the men and women who lend their passion and skills to educating our children. PTA events at the national, state and local levels celebrate the outstanding contributions teachers make.

“We know that appreciation alone will not reduce the challenges teachers face right now to help meet the needs of their students but celebrating them and their work to help students will let them know their efforts are not unnoticed,” says NEA President Lily Eskelsen.

Findings from a national survey of educators will be released in the coming weeks.



Visit nea.org/appreciate for more information on National Teacher Day.

Visit www.pta.org/home/events/PTA-Teacher-Appreciation-Week