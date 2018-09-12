Poll: Voters Against Casino Measure, Support Minimum Wage Hike

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new poll shows the majority of Arkansas voters are against the idea of casino expansion in the state. But with 11-percent undecided, the issue could sway either way in November’s election.
The new data from Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix shows 40 percent of likely voters are for the proposed casino amendment with 48 percent against it. That’s according to Arkansas Democrat-Gazette political reporter Mike Wickline, who first reported the news on Twitter.
A second poll tackled the minimum wage measure. 60 percent of voters support the idea of raising the state’s minimum wage by $2.50 an hour to $11 an hour by 2021. 30 percent are against the idea with 10 percent undecided.
We’re awaiting additional information related to the margin of error on the polling.
