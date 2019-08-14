Pope County officials support casino proposal

POPE COUNTY, Ark. – Another hurdle for a possible casino in Pope County has been passed.

Tuesday night the Pope County Quorum Court wrote an official letter of support for Cherokee Nation Businesses, Legends Resort and Casino.

Koyt Kidd’s shop is close to the proposed place a new casino could sit.

“I hit the jackpot without having to gamble,” Kidd said.

It would sit on an empty plot of land between Weir Road and Hob Nob Road, just north of Interstate 40.

“Hundreds of thousands of people are going to go by here. Somebody’s going to have a car break,” Kidd said.

Despite the quorum court’s decision, other casino groups are still wanting to work with the county on a possible agreement. Hard Rock Arkansas and Gulfside Casino Partnership released their comparisons to the supported proposals.

The state has yet to make a decision on who will get the license, but many still support what’s to come.

“Not only is it going to be an attraction for tourist and anybody passing thought. There will be employment opportunities,” Ward said.

Kidd hopes to cash in regardless.

“The flow of people that comes through. And everyone needs a mechanic.”