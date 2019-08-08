Pottsville Police pursuit ends in stolen car crash, suspect search underway

Pottsville Police say this suspect is still on the run. Photo Courtesy: Pottsville Police Department

POTTSVILLE, Ark.- Pottsville Police say one suspect is in custody and another is on the run after they stole a car, tried to use fake money and led authorities on a chase.

Anybody interested in a exciting Thursday morning story? When you come to visit Pottsville please don’t come to our… Posted by Pottsville Arkansas Police Department on Thursday, August 8, 2019

CORRECTION: the vehicle was stolen from out of Little Rock and used to belong to ACC; we are finding more stolen items from around the area in the vehicle. Stay tuned we are still investigating! Posted by Pottsville Arkansas Police Department on Thursday, August 8, 2019

According to posts on the Pottsville Arkansas Police Department Facebook Page, the two suspects tried to pass fake money at a Shell gas station and tried to hide from police behind the store.

Officials say after a chase, a car that was reported as stolen from Little Rock, and used to belong to the Department of Community Corrections, but is now owned by a third party, was totaled. Police say they found stolen items from around the area in the vehicle.

There were no injuries.

Police say a suspect that was a passenger in the car has been arrested, but has not been identified at this time.

In regards to this mornings pursuit we only caught one individual in the vehicle, the other one is in the Morrilton area… Posted by Pottsville Arkansas Police Department on Thursday, August 8, 2019

Pottsville Police also say a second suspect remains on the run. Police believe he is in the Morrilton area and has allegedly stolen a white Chevy truck. If you see the man pictured above, police say do not approach him, but call your local law enforcement.