LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Multiple people have been affected by the severe weather that swept through the state of Arkansas Tuesday evening.

There are currently 23,789 people without power right now.

The counties effected by the storms at this time are:

Madison

Pope

Yell

Faulkner

Perry

Scott

Polk

Howard

Sevier

Sebastian

Saline

Pulaski

Conway

Johnson

Logan

Crawford

Washington

Pike

Lawrence

Sharp

Marion

Lonoke

