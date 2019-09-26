LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas is preparing for the 2020 Census and workers are in the early stages.

Today the complete count committee held their first meeting at the state capitol. Arkansans will have three ways to respond to the Census.

They will either be able to go through the internet, over the phone, or by mailing back the questionnaire.

“We are excited about the 2020 Census. We have more technology and media sources that will help expand our reach and target all audiences,” say’s Deborah Stanley the Assistant Regional Census Manager.

The final count will be delivered by December of 2020. The Federal Census is crucial to redistricting, which is used in re-drawing Arkansas’ legislative districts.