Prescott’s Larry Faulkner files for State House

Prescott, Ark. (News release) – Democrat Larry Faulkner is announcing his campaign for the position of State Representative, District 3.

Faulkner is a retired railroad engineer who moved to Arkansas 25 years ago. He has 4 children and 12 grandchildren and wife is deceased after 41 years of marriage. Larry spent most of his adult life working for church, public committees and his country. Mr. Faulkner served 5 years of military service, 10 years in the Gary, IN Police Department (aux unit), as Chairman of the Democrat Committee Nevada County, and as Chairman of the Board for Prescott Public Housing for 20 years.

“I have more than four decades of public service experience in military, law enforcement, and civilian roles. As State Representative I will work like I always have, straight with the people,” said Larry D. Faulkner. “I will continue to focus on public service, helping senior citizens, and improving our mental healthcare system especially for veterans. Together we can make our part of Arkansas, places like Hope and Prescott, thrive.”

Faulkner is a long-time resident of Prescott. One of his proudest accomplishments is assisting veterans with disabilities claims and health care problems, mostly concluded with a favorable outcome.