President Jimmy Carter to undergo procedure to relieve pressure on brain from falls

Former President Jimmy Carter was admitted to a Georgia hospital Monday night and is scheduled to undergo a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from recent falls, The Carter Center said.

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church on Nov. 3, 2019, in Plains, Ga.John Amis / AP

The procedure is set for Tuesday morning at Emory University Hospital.

“President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him,” The Carter Center statement said.

In October, Carter turned 95, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone.

Later that month, the former president fractured his pelvis when he fell at his home, the Carter Center said at the time. The fracture was called minor.

He fell earlier this fall at his home and received stitches above his brow. He was reported to be feeling fine after that late September incident.