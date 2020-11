LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the third weekend in a row, supporters of President Trump gathered for a rally in Little Rock.





More than 100 people in dozens of vehicles took part in the Protect the Vote Cruise and Rally.

The caravan gathered near the State Capitol then drove to the Arkansas Supreme Court parking lot.

There, the vehicles parked, and speakers were invited to address the crowd.

The event was organized and shared on various social media platforms.