Protest against war with Iran held in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The air strike that killed an Iranian general has been met with heavy backlash and support from multiple groups.

Today, several members of Indivisible Little Rock, along with other voters, met outside of the Victory Building to hold a protest against a war with Iran.

After a short demonstration outside, they went inside to present letters to both U.S. Senator Tom Cotton and John Boozman.

“We’re here to urge Senator Cotton and Senator Boozman to support the War Powers Resolution that passed the U.S. House last week. That would require the presidency to end hostilities with Iran and make America safer,” explained Loriee Evans, Organizer with Indivisible Central Arkansas.

The group also urged the senators for a fair Senate trial over the president’s impeachment.