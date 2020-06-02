Protestors gather in downtown Hot Springs following death of George Floyd

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Protestors gathered in downtown Hot Springs Monday following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Marching in unity, people of all ages, races and backgrounds lined Central Avenue in Hot Springs all for one cause.

“Because black lives matter,” ten-year-old protestor KG Givens said.

After the death of George Floyd, many in this community were overcome with pain and fear.

“I cried. I showed my four-year-old son and I had tears in my eyes,” Khy Garza said.

“I’m scared for my husband, my two sons, my grandson, my brother,” Kitsonia Hancock said.

Now, they’re putting those feelings on posters and speaking out against racial injustice.

“It’s very important that we fight for that,” Hancock said.

These protestors will be the first to tell you, they’re letting their words speak for themselves.

“What we’re trying to do here is make a stand by not carrying a violent protest,” Michael Honey said.

There was music playing in the background and cars honked in solidarity. Now, this group just hopes their message is reaching everyone who sees it.

“We’re here and we’re going to stay here forever,” Honey said.