Publicly traded firms get $365M in small-business loans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- As COVID-19 is rearranging many things in our day to day lives, one thing that cannot be rescheduled is your due date.​Parents preparing for the big day now have the option to take childbirth classes or newborn care classes online.​​"It changed drastically," said Johni Beth Teague, RN at Baptist Health Medical Center.​​During a typical week at Baptist Health Medical Center, you may see more cars parked in this lot as parents are inside taking a childbirth class or newborn care class. However since COVID-19 hit Little Rock, those classes were forced to go online.​​"Obviously birth still happens, couples still want the education and want the curriculum," said Teague.​​Johni Beth Teague is a registered nurse at Baptist Health and she has been teaching the childbirth class for more than a year.​​Now that the class is online, it hasn't slowed down one bit.​​"None of the couples are canceling and all of the classes have remained full," said Teague.​​Teague said parents taking this class will go through slide shows and watch videos on breathing, labor positions and what to expect.​​Plus, one added video is a virtual tour of the hospital.​​The class also spends some time talking about how COVID-19 could affect your delivery.​​"They want to know what the rules are as far as who can be at the delivery. We ensure the couples that this can change day by day," said Teague. ​​Teague said the main difference with this hands-on class is that parents cant demonstrate what they learn.​​However, online also has its advantages.​​"In the face to face classroom people don't want to ask questions so I think its facilitated couples asking more questions," said Teague. ​​Teague said classes may stay an online option for couples since its been so successful.​​To see what classes are being offered, click here.