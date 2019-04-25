Pulaski County clerk sends out mailers to maintain, update voter registration

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The 2020 elections are fast approaching, especially since state lawmakers voted to move up the primary from May to March.

While Arkansans are not getting campaign mailers just yet, many are receiving a similarly-sized card in their mailboxes to make sure they’re on the voter rolls.

“This is not junk mail,” said Pulaski County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth as she held up a voter registration card during a press conference Thursday. “Please don’t ignore it. Please don’t throw it away.”

Hollingsworth’s office has sent out nearly 57,000 cards to registered voters. Most are confirmations, which means those who did not vote or interact with the office during the 2018 election cycle. About 4,000 are cancellations, which means those who have been inactive dating back to 2012.

Hollingsworth said sending out the cards is standard practice but in the past, about 10 percent would respond. She is hoping for 50.

About two percent have responded since the cards went out April 19.

“We want you to stay on the voter rolls,” Hollingsworth said. “We want to make it easier for those persons to vote.”

If you received one of the cards, you can fill out your information and mail it in or call Hollingsworth’s office at 501-340-8336.

If you voted in 2018, you won’t receive a card because you’re still active.