Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office delivers food to help families on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving donation drop-off Our deputies have been at several Kroger locations across the County collecting donations for families in need of a Thanksgiving dinner. Today, we made a special drop-off in Wrightsville. We'l have another drop-off at another location tomorrow. THANK YOU!! Posted by Pulaski County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is helping provide food to families who are in need of a Thanksgiving dinner.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were collecting donations at several Kroger stores across the county.

On Wednesday, members of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office dropped off food and other goods at the Wrightsville City Hall & Civic Center.

“We are incredibly grateful for the love and support from our community,” says PCSCO spokesman Mitch McCoy. “It’s relationships like this that grow a strong county.”