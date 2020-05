PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night.

Deputies were called to a home on 145th Street around 10 p.m.

They found a white man in his mid-30s who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they do have possible suspects, but did not release any other details.

The victim’s name has not been released.

If you have any information, call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at (501) 340-TIPS.