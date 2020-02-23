Pulaski County deputy injured while directing traffic

KLRT - FOX16.com
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While directing traffic, a Pulaski County Deputy was hit by a car on Faulkner Crossing Drive near Highway 391.
The deputy was not seriously injured and has been taken to the hospital.
While directing traffic, a Pulaski County Deputy was hit by a car on Faulkner Crossing Drive near Highway 391. The deputy was not seriously injured and has been taken to the hospital. #ARNews #PCSONews pic.twitter.com/4msgDsJTAb— Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) February 23, 2020
While directing traffic, a Pulaski County Deputy was hit by a car on Faulkner Crossing Drive near Highway 391. The deputy was not seriously injured and has been taken to the hospital. #ARNews #PCSONews pic.twitter.com/4msgDsJTAb