Pulaski County deputy injured while directing traffic

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While directing traffic, a Pulaski County Deputy was hit by a car on Faulkner Crossing Drive near Highway 391.

The deputy was not seriously injured and has been taken to the hospital.

