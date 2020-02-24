Pulaski County District Judge race for District 6.2 Division 2

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The race for District Judge in District 6.1 Division 2 will put Hugh Finkelstein, Scott Richardson, and Casey Tucker against each other.

All of them understand that judicial races are not exactly the most followed contests on the ballot.

“It’s really sad because chances are most people, in their lives, are going to have very little interaction with the President but local judges, they are going to have some interaction with,” said Finkelstein.

They all want the bench to be more visible in the community as well. Tucker says, “I think the more you can do to educate people the more stigma you take away from the scary part of courts.”

On the topic of specialty courts Richarsdon said, “”I think the new specialty courts that are coming out are things that can be expanded.”

Below are each candidate’s full interview:

Hugh Finkelstein Full Interview:

Scott Richardson full interview:

Full Casey Tucker interview: