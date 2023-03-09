PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The first step was taken by Pulaski County officials in the efforts to create a community village to help the homeless.

Darlene Chavis and Mandy Davis were sworn in by Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde to complete a committee to oversee the community village project.

The village will be located in southwest Pulaski County and will be made up cottages and tiny homes that are affordable for those coming out of chronic homelessness. Officials said that the model that is being followed is working in other states.

“Finding that model that’s already proven is a way for us to meet the needs of the community but also to be very efficient with the taxpayer dollars that we work with,” Hyde said.

The next step for the committee will be to develop the village’s operation manual and then select a non-profit to oversee the village.

Construction is expected to start later this year. More information on the project can be found at PulaskiCounty.net.